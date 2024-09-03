‘Imagine Djokovic Doing This': Yulia Putintseva Gets Slammed by Fans for Humiliating US Open Ball Girl in Awkward Interaction

Post losing to Jasmine Paolini in the third round, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was forced to apologize in public after receiving backlash on social media for her impolite conversation with a U.S. Open ball girl.

Social media footage captured the awkward moment when Putintseva seemed to give the ball girl the cold shoulder during Saturday's 6-3, 6-4 loss in the second set.

As the ball girl tossed her two tennis balls, letting each bounce into her before eventually attempting to catch the third, Putintseva, clearly frustrated, stood motionless. The crowd erupted in ferocious jeers at the interaction, and social media users responded even more angrily.

Putintseva apologized on her own social media following the backlash. She clarified that the awkward exchange occurred because she was "deep in my thoughts" and that her anger was directed at her own performance.

"I want to apologize to the ball girl for the way I was when she was giving me balls. Honestly speaking, it was not about her. I was really pissed at myself by not winning the game from the breakpoint and then got empty with my emotions and deep in my thoughts, that I was not even focusing on what's going on and who gives me the ball... All the ball kids [were] doing amazing as always at the open."

Putinseva defeated Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to start her campaign. After that, she defeated Wang Xinyu of China in straight sets. However, Putinseva did not quite perform at her best when facing Paolini. She made two break-point conversions but missed four serve opportunities.

Yulia Antonovna Putintseva, a professional tennis player from Kazakhstan, was born in Russia. With two major quarterfinal appearances at the French Open and one at the US Open, she is a three-time major quarterfinalist. In February 2017, she reached her highest singles ranking of world No. 27. On the WTA Tour, she has won three singles championships.

Her favorite surface is clay, and the US Open and Australian Open are her favorite competitions. Justine Henin and Martina Hingis were her tennis idols. She also likes to play chess and cards, dance, sing, and play Sudoku. She has been the representative of Kazakhstan since the beginning of June 2012.

