Imane Khelif Breaks Silence on Olympic Controversy and Calls for an End to Bullying: ‘It Can Destroy People’

Can you imagine the pressure? One moment you're representing your country on the world’s biggest stage, and the next, you're caught in a whirlwind of controversy. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif knows this all too well. Her journey at the Paris Olympics has been marred by questions about her gender, sparking a firestorm of online hate.

But Khelif isn’t backing down. In a powerful statement, she has called out the bullies and declared that enough is enough. This isn’t just about boxing anymore; it’s about human dignity and respect.

Despite the adversity, Imane Khelif clinched a medal and advanced to the semifinals in the women’s 66-kg boxing event. In an interview with SNTV, she passionately addressed the bullying she has faced.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and to refrain from bullying all athletes,” she said. “This has massive effects. It can destroy people, kill their spirit and mind, and divide people. Because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

Khelif’s call to action comes amid a significant controversy . Last year, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her, claiming she failed an unspecified eligibility test related to gender. This disqualification drew intense scrutiny and sparked a broader debate about gender identity in sports.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) later invalidated these tests, allowing Khelif to compete in Paris. This decision, though, did not silence critics. High-profile figures and social media commentators have continued to weigh in, often harshly.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Khelif remains focused. She aims to win gold and uses her platform to promote respect and unity. “God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response,” she added, emphasizing her determination.

Imane Khelif’s father, Omar Khelif, has spoken out for the first time about the gender controversy surrounding his daughter. In an interview with Sky News, he firmly stated, “My child is a girl. She was raised as a girl. She’s a strong girl. I raised her to be hard-working and brave. She has a strong will to work and to train.”

Omar Khelif showed an official document dated May 2, 1999, confirming Imane’s identification as female. He emphasized that she has loved sports since she was six and believes the “critics and rumors aim to destabilize” her, as they don’t want her to become a world champion.

Journalist Sulaiman Ahmed shared a clip of the interview on X (formerly Twitter), quoting Omar: “My daughter is a woman; we have all the evidence, including her birth certificate. She works very hard.”

Will her courage inspire a change in how we support and respect athletes? How can we, as a community, better uphold the Olympic values and support each other?