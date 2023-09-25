Imran Tahir thanks THIS Indian legend after CPL win: Details inside

Amazon Warriors have won the recently finished Caribbean Premier League, this Sunday against Trinbago Knight Riders. After having such a huge win against TKR, Amazon Warriors's captain Imran Tahir got emotional and shared his feelings about winning the championship with a reporter during the prize distribution. During his speech, Imran thanked Ravichandran Ashwin. Here's what the GAW captain said about Ashwin.

After a remarkable win against Trinbago Knight Riders, Imran Tahir thanked this Indian legendary bowler

Amazon Warriors won the finals of the Caribbean Premier League against Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets, at Providence Stadium in Guyana. After establishing an outstanding win against TKR, the GAW captain shared a heartwarming speech during the prize distribution ceremony. One part of Tahir's speech included the mention of Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

Thanking Ravichandran Ashwin for his support from all the way from India, Imran Tahir said, "Also, I wanna thank Ashwin, from India. He said that, before the competition, that we will do it. So I am just really really grateful to everyone."

Imran Tahir and Ravichandran Ashwin share a special bond as the two have been playing with each other in multiple leagues, whether it be IPL or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, etc. The two players share a deep bond of friendship, the sign of which was seen at the finals of CPL, very clearly.