In Photo: Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Seen Together for the First Time After WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns lost his championship at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, in the main event. Roman Reigns had carried the Universal Championship crown for almost four years.

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE in 2020 alongside legendary manager Paul Heyman with his new heel character, The Head of the Table. Roman Reigns captured the Universal Championship, and the rest is history. Alongside Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, Roman Reigns managed to cement his legacy as one of the greatest ever to step foot inside the squared circle.

Since losing his championship at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television. On the other hand, Roman Reigns’s departure left Paul Heyman alone. Solo Sikoa has crowned himself as the new Tribal Chief and assembled his version of The Bloodline with members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

On the Friday Night SmackDown edition at Madison Square Garden, Paul Heyman refused to accept Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, which angered the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa. He then attacked Heyman alongside the new Bloodline members and powerbombed Heyman on the announcer's table.

OG Bloodline reunion

Now, after a long time, Paul Heyman was seen with Roman Reigns post-WrestleMania 40. The father of Roman Reigns, Sika Anoaʻi, died this year at the age of 79.

Sika Anoa’i’s nephew Jahrus Anoa’i posted a couple of pictures on his official Instagram of a family get-together in remembrance of Sika Anoa’i. In one particular photo, Paul Heyman can be visibly seen in the back wearing the same black clothes with a black stone necklace that Roman Reigns is wearing in the picture.

We are now just days away from the return of Roman Reigns, who will start his retribution and civil war within The Bloodline. As per some reports, The Head of the Table is set to return at SummerSlam 2024.

Money in the Bank 2024 match card

Pro-wrestling enthusiasts will have to wait only a couple of hours to witness the chaotic WWE Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view. The event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be the second Money in the Bank PLE outside the US and the first Money in the Bank PLE on Canadian soil.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness some of the biggest WWE superstars on the card. Here is the compilation of matches scheduled for Money in the Bank 2024:

1. Cody Rhodes (champion), Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up

2. Damian Priest (champion) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up

3. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match

5. Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up

