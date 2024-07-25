In Photos: Bill Belichick and His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Spotted Enjoying Romantic Bike Ride

Bill Belichick is currently enjoying his life after parting ways with the New England Patriots. The former head coach was seen going on a romantic bike ride with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The pair continues to make headlines due to the huge age gap between the two.

The ex-New England Patriots head boss shocked the world when he revealed his relationship with a girl who is almost 50 years younger than him. It has been reported that the two have been together since 2022, but they chose to keep things private until this year.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enjoys a romantic bike ride

The latest outing happened in the town of Nantucket, where Bill Belichick bought a new residence this year. The six-time Super Bowl champion was seen paddling alongside his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Belichick has already realized that there is much more to life than just football, ever since he started dating the former cheerleader whom he met on a flight. Meanwhile, Jordon was recently reported to be enjoying a night out with her friends without Belichick.

The former pageant queen attended the Best of Boston 2024 Soiree which was held in Brighton. Although the 72-year-old was a major absence, she made sure to join him for the bike ride.

Belichick and Jordon often get trolled, following a huge age gap between the two; however, they have been going stronger ever since they made their relationship public.

Bill Belichick is living his life post retirement

Although there are rumors that Bill Belichick might be back in the league, he has been enjoying his retirement after parting ways with the New England Patriots. The former boss won six Super Bowls with the franchise and led the side for 24 long years.

Earlier, it was reported by TMZ that Belichick and Jordon had been living together for months, and the 24-year-old moved to the 72-year-old's home in Hingham, Massachusetts. The pair had been labeled as inseparable.

The two have been reported to be together since 2022 after the multiple Super Bowl winner head coach separated from his now ex-wife Linda Holliday, breaking their 16-year-long marriage.

The couple were seen going out for several vacations, most recently to Nantucket and Croatia. Talking about how they first met, it was on the flight from Boston to Florida in 2021.

The former classmate of Jordan, the ex-college cheerleader, also shared a picture with TMZ of an autograph signed by Belichick on Jordon's textbook, which was titled Deductive Logic.

The aforementioned source also obtained a picture of them smiling during their initial meeting on the flight. A report in The Sun stated that the former American football head coach got interested in Jordon's school work when the Bridgewater State University graduate was working at the time.

It has also been reported that the now-dating couple exchanged phone numbers during their first meeting on the plane to Florida.

Meanwhile, Jordon was also seen at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium. Belichick and his relationship with Jordon were also hinted at by Rob Gronkowski during Brady's Netflix Roast.

