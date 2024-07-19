In Photos: Brittany Mahomes Shares First Look at Baby Bump in Recent Social Media Post

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, both 28, recently announced that they are expecting their third child. In a recent Instagram story, Brittany shared a mirror selfie. She revealed the first signs of her baby bump.

Brittany posed in bright orange gym wear in her walk-in closet. This was followed by another selfie where she played with the tips of her blonde hair. She captioned it, “With every kid, the hair gets shorter... oops.”

Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Gym Wear

The Mahomes family shared the exciting news of their latest addition with heartwarming Instagram posts. Brittany posted a reel of the happy couple dressed in white and cream during a photo shoot with their children. Including, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick Bronze Lavon III, 1.

The reel was captioned, “Round three, here we come.” It included a sonogram showing their next arrival. The final photos of the shoot are captioned, “Family of 5 coming soon... blessings on blessings.” It showcased the adorable young family.

Patrick has since returned to the Chiefs' training facility, with all veterans scheduled to report by Saturday. Since his return, Patrick has revealed that they do not intend to expand their family further. “I'm done; I'll say that,” he joked. “I always said three [children] and I'm done. No, it's awesome. I always wanted to have kids young.”

Patrick, the son of former MLB star Patrick Mahomes Sr., expressed his excitement about his children watching him compete as they grow up. “I got to grow up in the locker room,” Patrick explained. “I think I've talked about it before, and it made such an impact on my life.” He also praised Brittany for doing a great job raising their children.

When the Chiefs' preseason kicks off, this period could prove pivotal for both the team and Patrick Mahomes. They chased the first-ever three-peat in Super Bowl history. Should they reach New Orleans in February, Patrick would have the opportunity to surpass Joe Montana if he were named the game's MVP.

Patrick is tied with Montana for the second most MVP titles with three, behind only Tom Brady, who has won the award five times. The Mahomes' announcement of their third child adds another layer of excitement to their already eventful lives.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their upcoming family plans

Their growing family is a testament to their personal happiness and professional success. Patrick focuses on leading the Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory. The anticipation of welcoming a new member to their family undoubtedly brings joy and motivation.

The upcoming NFL season holds significant promise for the Kansas City Chiefs. Especially with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. His leadership and skill have already brought the team tremendous success. The possibility of achieving a historic three-peat adds an extra layer of anticipation.

Meanwhile, Brittany's support and the couple's shared joy in their growing family provide a strong foundation for Patrick as he balances his personal and professional lives. The Mahomes family is set to welcome their third child. It is adding to the excitement of the new NFL season.

Patrick's focus is on achieving a historic Super Bowl three-peat and the joy of their expanding family. The coming months promise to be filled with memorable moments both on and off the field.