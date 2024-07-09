In Photos: Brittany Mahomes Sparks Major Buzz With Bikini Body in Energy Drink Ad

Fans are captivated to witness Brittany Mahomes' new photos. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs' standout Patrick Mahomes has steadily carved out her own path to fame in recent years.

Earlier this year, Brittany made her splashy debut in the prestigious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She turned heads with a photo shoot that showcased her in an edgy one-piece. Now, she's furthering her presence with a new bikini shoot. It is for the Alani Nu Hawaiian shaved ice energy drink.

A new bikini energy drink ad by Brittany Mahomes creates a buzz

This advertisement has sparked a positive reaction across social media. Photos from Brittany's energy drink campaign emerged on Monday. It featured her in a vibrant pink bikini, lounging on the sand.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Attend Francis Tiafoe’s Game at Wimbledon 2024; See PICS

The influencer's Instagram post, in collaboration with Alani Nu, proudly highlighted their Hawaiian Shaved Ice energy drink. They captioned it, “HAWAIIAN SHAVED ICE JUST GOT HOTTER. New look AND taste.. sipped first by @brittanylynne.”

In the series of photos, Brittany initially sported a matching long-sleeved cover-up top. Later, she revealed her toned physique in the bikini. She accessorized with sheer pink sunglasses. It perfectly complemented the vibrant energy of the drink's branding.

Fans, including her husband, Patrick Mahomes, enthusiastically showed their support in the comments section. Patrick exclaimed, “Let's goooo!!” While his brother Jackson chimed in, “Can't wait to try, so proud of you!!”

Fans also expressed excitement over the collaboration, praising the partnership between Brittany and Alani Nu. Comments ranged from “When two of your favorites collab” to “My fave flavor and my fave princess of Kansas City!” The enthusiasm underscored the positive reception of Brittany's expanding influence and endorsements.

Advertisement

Brittany Mahomes’ advertisement for her stunning modeling career

Brittany's journey into modeling has been marked by significant milestones. Which included her notable debut in Sports Illustrated earlier this year. She was featured alongside renowned models like Nina Agdal and Chanel Iman.

Also read: Watch Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Cuddle During Taylor Swift’s Lover Performance at Eras Tour in Amsterdam

Mrs. Mahomes showcased various swimwear looks that resonated with her vibrant personality and style. Throughout this venture, Patrick Mahomes has been a steadfast supporter. He accompanied Brittany to red-carpet events and celebrated her successes.

Patrick continues to cement his legacy as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. On the other hand, Brittany is making strides in the modeling industry, solidifying her own empire. She leaves a lasting impression in the world of fashion and endorsements. Let us know in the comments if you are excited to see more of her stunning pictures in the future.

Advertisement