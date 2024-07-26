In Photos: Caitlin Clark and Teammate Lexie Hull Turn Heads With Bikini Pics on Mexican Vacation

Caitlin Clark has not been included in the 2024 Paris Olympics roster for the USA's women's basketball team, and she does not have any regrets over it. The Indiana Fever’s star rookie is kicking off the boredom with a bikini-clad Mexico vacation.

While some of the WNBA stars gear up for the 2024 Summer Olympics with Team USA, there's a different kind of preparation taking place for Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull. The duo is making the most of their well-deserved break by soaking up the sun on a vacation in Mexico, alongside their boyfriends.

Caitlin Clark enjoys Mexico vacation with teammate Lexie Hull

Lexie Hull recently posted an Instagram story while lounging in the water wearing bikinis. The Fever’s star duo was seen having their best time as they soaked in the sun. Along with a no-stress vibe, Hull added an equally apt caption for the post.

The caption reads, “Just a couple of mermaids.”

Accompanied by her boyfriend, Iowa star Connor McCaffery, along with MLB pitcher Will Matthiessen and her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, Clark is making the most of her time off on the beautiful beaches of Cabo.

The vacation comes on the heels of a disappointing Olympic team snub for Clark, with Team USA opting not to include her in their roster—a decision that left many puzzled. However, instead of dwelling on this setback, Clark has chosen to leave the Olympic diss behind and focus on enjoying the present moment.

When is Caitlin Clark’s next match?

Caitlin Clark is on a much-deserved break after a long and hectic WNBA debut run. Having been left off the United States Olympic team, Clark will have an extended period of rest between her last game before the WNBA All-Star break and the next scheduled game on August 16. This break provides an opportunity for Clark to recharge and prepare for the second half of the WNBA season with the Fever.

As Indiana Fever currently sits at the No. 7 spot in the WNBA standings, Caitlin Clark's strong performance in her rookie season could potentially propel the team into an unexpected playoff spot.

Her next game with the Indiana Fever is scheduled for Friday, August 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix. After a break due to the Olympic Games, Clark and the Fever will return to action, looking to make a late-season push for a playoff contention spot.

