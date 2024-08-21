In Photos: Liv Morgan Turns Heads With Stunning High Slit Dress At The Crow Movie Premiere

The World Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, is one of the busiest women on the WWE roster. A day after bringing the heat on Monday Night RAW, hitting Rhea Ripley with a steel chair to rescue Dominik Mysterio, she flew to New York City to attend the premiere of the movie, The Crow. Liv Morgan broke the internet by posting a gorgeous photo in a high-slit black dress carrying the title.

Liv Morgan made two different posts on Instagram, showing fans how she dressed up to attend the movie premiere of The Crow. In her first post, she uploaded six pictures and a video from the event, thanking The Crow and Lionsgate. She further acknowledged the people behind her styling and dressing through the post.

In another post on the photo-sharing platform, the World Women's Champion uploaded three pictures from the backstage of the event, sitting on a couch. She captioned it, " When ur at a movie premiere, but ur missing Daddy Dom."

She posted the same set of photos on X (formerly Twitter) with the identical caption that Liv Morgan was missing her Daddy Dom . Seeing the tweet, Dirty Dom had a cheeky reply. He posted a GIF of actor Will Smith saying "Goddayumm", and he added a black heart emoji as his on-screen girlfriend wore a stunning black dress.

The Crow is a superhero gothic movie slated to release this weekend. Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs are the lead actors in the film. Meanwhile, it is a reboot of the original under the same title, released thirty years ago in 1994.

Liv, being WWE's one of the top stars at the moment, receives opportunities beyond the square circle. She was not part of the movie, but as the reigning World Women's Champion, she was invited to the movie premiere.

On Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan is embroiled in one of the standout rivalries in WWE. Starting her Liv Morgan Revenge Tour a few months ago, she made a significant shift in her career after injuring Rhea Ripley and eventually winning the World Women's Title from Becky Lynch.

Hinting at a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio in Rhea Ripley's absence, they made the relationship official once Dirty Dom took her side at SummerSlam. Now, the 30-year-old is part of Judgement Day and feuding with Mami. The team of Morgan and Dom Dom is set to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin, taking place in Germany.

