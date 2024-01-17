In Photos: Travis Kelce’s barber shares rare pictures of Chiefs Tight End's USD 6 million mansion

In 2023, Travis Kelce bought himself a $6 Million mansion in Kansas City to spend more time with Taylor Swift, off the eyes of the media. The $6 Million mansion remained a mystery since there was no idea what it looked like from the inside.

But that's not the case anymore. Travis Kelce's long-term friend and barber recently shared a glimpse of the Chiefs' tight end's $6 Million mansion in Kansas City. Here's what his new love home looks like from the inside:

Travis Kelce's barber shared a glimpse of his $6 Million mansion

Kansas City Chiefs have the Wild Card round against the Miami Dolphins by 26-7 and are now gearing up for the Divisional Round. Ahead of the Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, Travis Kelce is getting himself a fresh cut from Patrick Regan.

Also Read: Insider reveals Taylor Swift ‘bending over backward’ for Travis Kelce is ‘starting to take a toll on her’

Patrick Regan is not just Travis Kelce's long-term barber but also a friend whom he has known for a long time. Recently, Patrick Regan took out his Instagram and shared the pictures of Travis Kelce's new cut, along with some glimpses of his $6 million mansion.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

In one picture that Patrick shared on his Instagram story, we could see the back of the head of Travis, and in the background, fans could notice the floor-to-ceiling closet. From what it appears, the tight end is still settling in, considering the bare minimum interiors and furniture.

Advertisement

Also Read: Insider reveals what Taylor Swift thinks of rumors that Travis Kelce is ‘dating her to get more famous’

In addition to that, Patrick Regan also shared an Instagram post where he shared the pictures that Taylor Swift clicked of him and Travis. In one of the pictures, Patrick is giving Travis a new cut with a Christmas tree in the background. In the picture, it could be Trav's living room.

"Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav,” Patrick wrote in the caption as shared the carousel of pictures with Travis, his home, and Taylor Swift. When it comes to Travis Kelce's $6 Million mansion, has a lot of facilities.

An overview of what's inside Travis Kelce's $6 Million mansion

Travis Kelce's $6 million mansion is located in Kansas City which he bought last year, to spend more private time with Taylor Swift. Talking about the mansion, thanks to the Realtor, who has listed it, fans can check out the interiors and exteriors of the property.

Kelce's property is 17,000, is spread over 17,000 square-foot and sits on a land area of 3.5 acres. The real estate has about six bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with a gated entrance that makes it highly secure. Moreover, the property is also noted to have an outdoor kitchen.

In addition to that, there's also a pickleball and tennis court, hot tub, miniature golf course, and a small waterfall. Apart from this house, Travis has got a million-dollar property in Kansas City that he used to live in earlier with his parents but that just became a tourist spot in no time.

While Travis Kelce still visits his last home to record the episodes of the 'New Heights' podcast, the majority of the time he spends is in his new mansion. Apparently, Taylor Swift also moved in with him after completing her first log of Eras Tour.

Also Read: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave hand-in-hand after Chiefs' Wild Card win; fans get their aww-moment