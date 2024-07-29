In Video: Olivia Dunne Stuns in Front of Eiffel Tower as She Takes Over Paris in Style to Support Team USA for Paris Olympics 2024

Livvy Dunne is in France to support Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and she's making the most of the sights and sounds the City of Light offers.

Livvy stopped by the famed Eiffel Tower for a candid photo after a beach volleyball and gymnastics weekend. Livvy was beaming in a white dress, with the Eiffel Tower shining brightly behind her, and she enjoyed every minute of it.

Olivia Dunne went viral after lighting up the Eiffel Tower

The star LSU alumni went viral after a video of her lighting up the Eiffel Tower was posted. Even the finest sports players are taken aback by the wonderful tourist attractions in France, and it's difficult to blame them.



Livvy then uploaded another TikTok while watching the beach volleyball match with fellow LSU graduate Taryn Kloth and Kriten Nuss, showcasing how lovely the venue's setting is.

It's safe to say Paris is having an influence. Livvy is spending her leisure time in France before returning home to support boyfriend Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and eventually beginning her preparation for the new gymnastics season at LSU.

Olivia Dunne returning to LSU for her fifth year

Olivia Dunne stated in an Instagram post on July 8 that she will return to LSU for her fifth year. “Dear LSU, these past four years have changed my life,” Dunne, 21, said in the video post, which shared highlights of the gymnast’s high-flying accomplishments. “There’s something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There’s something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans.”

She continued, “There’s something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there’s something about being a part of a team that made school history.”

Dunne concluded, “And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU. And that’s why I’m here to say I’m not Dunne yet.”

Over the past four years, the New Jersey native's success at LSU has translated off the mat, with the social media juggernaut gaining multiple endorsements, including a position in the 2024 SI Swimsuit edition.

According to the On3 NIL 100 list, she is currently worth an estimated $3.9 million. She became the highest-paid NCAA female athlete when the NCAA approved the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, which allows student-athletes to accept commercial deals.

Dunne bought a new house after helping LSU win the NCAA gymnastics title in April, and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes, just made his news.

