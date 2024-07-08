‘Incompetent Bald B----’: Drew McIntyre on Being Fined and Suspended by Adam Pearce After WWE Money in the Bank Championship Match

After a chaotic finish to the World Heavyweight Championship match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre vented his frustrations by attacking a WWE personnel. With CM Punk preventing his successful cash-in, McIntyre flew off the handle and even struck Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in the face.

Consequently, Adam Pearce took to social media to announce the repercussions for McIntyre by fining and suspending him indefinitely in the lead-up to the fallout show of Monday Night Raw. In light of Adam Pearce’s announcement, Drew McIntyre has posted a scathing response on social media.

Drew McIntyre reacts after getting fined and suspended by Adam Pearce

After the match at the Money in the Bank event, an enraged Drew McIntyre attacked WWE personnel, with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also getting caught in the crossfire.

Pearce put his foot down and fined both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. But, McIntyre faced the brunt of the consequence, as he was suspended by Adam Pearce.

Taking to X, McIntyre reacted to his suspension by impugning Adam Pearce’s competence. He wrote, “If you were doing your job properly you wouldn’t have been caught in the crossfire you incompetent bald b****.”

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre stormed to the ring in the Scotiabank Arena, cashing in the Money in the Bank contract, which he retrieved earlier that night.

The cash-in led the match to become a triple-threat bout for the World Heavyweight Championship. For a while, the cash-in played in McIntyre’s favor, as he was the freshest man in the match.

However, things went south, as CM Punk emerged as the fly in the ointment for McIntyre, preventing a successful cash-in. Ultimately, Damian Priest prevailed over McIntyre and Seth Rollins, retaining his championship.

At this point, McIntyre is oozing nothing but vitriol for CM Punk. All signs point towards a high-octane grudge match between the two stars at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam, in August.

Nonetheless, CM Punk is not facing suspension. That said, it remains to be seen if the Second City Saint makes his appearance on the upcoming Raw.

Advertisement

Double whammy for Drew McIntyre as Adam Pearce increases his fine after his hostile tweet

Drew McIntyre’s hostile remark on X has now provoked a reaction from General Manager Adam Pearce. It turns out that McIntyre’s fine has now been doubled.

Pearce tweeted, “Enjoy your off time! Your fine is now doubled. Free advice: Tweet less.”

By the looks of things, it appears that Drew McIntyre won’t be making his appearance anytime soon on WWE TV.

Antagonizing Adam Pearce is probably the last thing that the former World Champion needs at this juncture.

Drew McIntyre was not the only one irked by CM Punk’s interference at Money in the Bank

It’s no secret that there is no love lost between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has faced repeated losses in high-stakes matches due to CM Punk’s interferences.

On the other hand, Punk was also subject to McIntyre’s beatdown during a SmackDown show in Chicago. Amidst this seesaw war, Seth Rollins has turned his head towards CM Punk, holding him accountable for his loss at Money in the Bank.

Advertisement

Due to the stipulation of the match, Seth Rollins will never receive another title shot until Damian Preist remains the World Champion. And it should be mentioned that Seth Rollins has detested CM Punk since the very beginning of the latter’s WWE return in November 2023.

After Damian Priest’s win at Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins was seen having a heated exchange with CM Punk at ringside. At this stage, Punk finds himself in the crosshairs of both Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

Read More: Roman Reigns Gets New Moniker After Solo Sikoa Brands Himself Tribal Chief

All things considered, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have a common enemy. We will have to wait and see how this conflict gets resolved.