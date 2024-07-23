‘Incredible’ Caitlin Clark Called ‘Best Passer’ in WNBA by Rebecca Lobo

The first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark, has been making waves as an exceptional playmaker during her rookie season. Basketball expert Rebecca Lobo has praised Clark's passing ability, calling her "the best passer" in the WNBA during a SiriusXM NBA radio segment. Clark's impressive vision and accuracy are highlighted by her average of 8.2 assists per game, underscoring her talent for creating opportunities for her teammates.



However, Clark's game is not without its challenges. Lobo notes that she averages 5.6 turnovers per game, which she attributes to Clark's aggressive playstyle and bold passes. While Clark's tendency to attempt difficult plays can lead to errors, it also reflects her confidence and creative approach. As Lobo observed, Clark's daring passes often result in high turnover rates but also produce spectacular plays that showcase her unique skill set.



Standout performance by Caitlin Clark

Recent performances by Caitlin Clark, especially during the WNBA All-Star Game, have showcased her exceptional skills. Clark delivered 10 assists in the All-Star Game, just shy of Sue Bird's record, playing a crucial role in Team WNBA's victory over Team USA. Her standout moment came with an impressive assist to Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, which captivated many fans and observers. This highlight underscored Clark's remarkable court vision and her ability to communicate with her teammates under pressure.

In addition to her playmaking, Clark has been making strides in other areas of her game. After a challenging start to the season with shooting difficulties, she has adapted by focusing on driving to the basket and finishing more effectively. Although she struggled with 3-point shooting early in the season, she has worked diligently to improve in this area. Rebecca Lobo praised Clark for her development and adaptability, noting that she has not only become more proficient at setting up plays but has also expanded her scoring options.



Overcoming early challenges

There have been challenges in Caitlin Clark's path to become the best passer in the WNBA. Clark was criticized for her shooting early in the season, especially when it came to long range. As she battled with her 3-point shot and her shooting percentage dropped in certain games, social media was ablaze with criticism.



But Clark's hard work has been essential to her growth. She has been able to overcome early obstacles and establish herself as an important playmaker for the Fever because of her flexibility. Clark is one of the league's most promising players because of her path, which showcases not just her skill but also her tenacity and openness to change.



