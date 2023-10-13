Ind vs Pak World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh is optimistic that Shubman Gill will recover in time for highly anticipated clash

Yuvraj Singh, the Indian cricketer, is hopeful that Shubman Gill, India's talented opener, will be fit in time for the eagerly awaited match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill, India's promising cricket player, had to sit out the first two World Cup games due to a lingering illness.

Yuvraj, in a one-on-one discussion with ANI, shared that he had encouraged Gill, reminding him he had once participated in the World Cup while fighting cancer, thus urging Gill to get ready quickly to join the team.

"He should be prepared for the India vs Pakistan match. I can tell from personal experience that playing cricket while suffering from fever and dengue is extremely challenging. So, if he manages to recover, he will indeed play," Yuvraj said optimistically.

He also underscored the superb performance displayed by both traditional rivals, India and Pakistan. Both teams have obtained two victories each in the previous matches, adding more excitement to the upcoming crucial confrontation.

Fans Slam BCCI before India-Pakistan Match

Before the India vs Pakistan high-profile encounter on Saturday, fans were considering boycotting the game, expressing their dissatisfaction on social media due to Pakistan's endorsement of terrorism. This has rekindled the "boycott" wave, sparking debates about the intersection of politics and sports.

People began to raise questions when pictures and videos of the Pakistani cricket team being warmly welcomed for their World Cup matches in India started to circulate online. They were curious as to why the team was treated favorably when Pakistan openly supported acts of terror against India.

Several cricket enthusiasts expressed their anger over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to organize a pre-match performance by Bollywood singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The circulation of the Pakistani team's warm welcome video and the pre-match show's announcement in Ahmedabad has led to a surge of social media users expressing their disapproval, vowing to boycott the show and possibly the match as well.

