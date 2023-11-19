India is likely to become THIRD TEAM to win ODI World Cup without single loss; Know about other two

India is on the winning streak this ICC ODI World Cup 2023 so far. With the finals just around the corner, India has a chance to create history. If the Indian team wins against Australia in the World Cup 2023 finals, they won't just win the World Cup trophy.

In addition to that, they will also become the third team to win an ICC ODI cricket World Cup without losing a single match throughout the tournament. In 48 years, only two teams have achieved this feat, and that too twice. Here are those teams:

#1 West Indies

West Indies dominated cricket for quite a long time before other teams, such as India, Australia, and New Zealand, got the best out of them. But still, West Indies' achievement is not ignorable.

Also Read: ‘We’re coming...’: ICT fan goes viral for predicting India’s Asia Cup win; predicts team as World Cup champs

The team won the first-ever ICC ODI cricket World Cup in 1975, and that too, without losing a single match in the tournament. By then, no team had done what the West Indies did. The team played five matches and won all of them.

It would be considered luck if they won this one time. However, the West Indies team did it again in the second-ever ICC ODI cricket World Cup. The team continued dominating the World Cup in 1979 as well, defending their title.

Also Read: 'Agar mein Pakistan...': When Rohit Sharma's hilarious quip left reporters in stitches

It's the second time they grabbed the World Cup champions title, and that too without losing a single match in the tournament. However, their winning streak broke in the 1979 World Cup as the West Indies' match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

#2 Australia

The second team to win the ODI Cricket World Cup without losing even a single match throughout the tournament is none other than Australia. Australia won the World Cup in 2003 after beating India by 125 runs.

Also Read: 'You're struggling in life': When Australian star cricketer gave iconic description of Rahul Dravid

This is also the World Cup win that Australia had after staying undefeated throughout the tournament, which is the second time a team in the history of cricket has done so. This was definitely a remarkable year for Australia.

However, Australia did it again in 2007 when they became defending champions and beat Sri Lanka in the finals by 53 runs. The win happened on April 28, 2007, and that day is written in golden letters in the history of cricket.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag claims ICC will create suitable pitches to help India reach Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Advertisement

April 28, 2007, was the day when Australia won the World Cup while staying undefeated throughout the tournament, and that too twice in World Cup history. The man of the series was given to Glenn McGrath, who took 26 wickets.

#3 India

It's too soon to say something, but India has a good chance to be a part of the history that Australia and the West Indies are in. India will face Australia in the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Also Read: ‘Let’s get done with this obsession’: Gambhir outlines big reason why India hasn't won ICC tournaments lately

India has stayed undefeated throughout the World Cup 2023, and in front of them is Australia, who have won 7 out of 9 matches they have played. But India's performance is undoubtedly the best in this World Cup.

So, if India defeats Australia in the finals on November 19, they will become the third team to win a World Cup without losing a single match. And considering the performance the Indian players have offered, it's highly likely they will create history.

Also Read: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi claims the secret to India’s cricketing success is THIS

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Australia reached the World Cup 2023 finals after beating South Africa in the semi-finals by 3 wickets.

Going by the performances of India and Australia so far, do you think India has a chance to create this record? Let us know in the comments section below!