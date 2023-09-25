India set to miss THIS key all-rounder in 3rd ODI against Australia: Details inside

A left quadriceps strain rules Axar Patel out of the final ODI against Australia. Although selected conditionally for the Rajkot ODI, Axar's insufficient recovery led to his exclusion from the squad. Currently, he is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

With Axar not available, chances for Ravichandran Ashwin's potential participation in the World Cup grow. Ashwin, who replaced the left-arm spinner, showcased exemplary bowling skills in the first two ODIs, troubling the Australian batters and securing four wickets, especially in the Sunday match in Indore. This has triggered calls for his World Cup squad inclusion. Nonetheless, sources within the BCCI indicate Axar, whom selectors preferred over Ashwin, to bounce back in time for the World Cup.

Clues point towards Axar's readiness for the World Cup warm-up games, posing a significant dilemma for Ajit Agarkar & Co. Although Ashwin's prospects appear hopeful, selectors have not yet named Axar's replacement for the forthcoming game.

ALSO READ: 'Virat is one of the...': Shreyas Iyer said THIS about Virat Kohli after getting Man of the Match against Australia

India surpasses Pakistan to claim the top spot in ODI rankings

As the 2023 World Cup draws near, India has sent a resounding message globally. After their recent Asia Cup 2023 victory, they've now accomplished a significant milestone, securing the World No. 1 position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings, following their five-wicket triumph over Australia in the series opener at Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.

This win propels India to the pinnacle of rankings across all three game formats, a feat only achieved by South Africa in 2014, making India the second team ever to do so.

The Men in Blue already held the lead in both Test and T20I cricket, with scores of 264 and 118 respectively, and today's victory allows them to surpass Pakistan, taking the top position in ODI cricket as well. Prior to the match, both arch-rivals were neck-and-neck at 115 points, with Australia closely trailing at 113.

ALSO READ: Farewell to World Cup: Virat Kohli to Kane Williamson; Top 5 players of 2023 who mark their last stand