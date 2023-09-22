India to open with batsman holding 24.4 ODI average against Australia in 1st ODI: Details emerge

Team India will engage in its final bilateral series before the ODI World Cup at home today, where they will face Australia in the first of three matches. With the first two matches seeing Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli resting, the team is poised to evaluate its bench strength ahead of the World Cup which is of paramount importance. Rahul Dravid, the team's head coach, confirmed on Thursday that Suryakumar Yadav – one of the teammates for the prestigious global tournament will participate in the first match against Australia in Mohali.

Dravid responds to questions

Dravid responded to questions about the persistent dull performance of Suryakumar potentially risking his place in the World Cup squad by asserting that the squad's composition is already finalized and the stellar batter will receive unwavering support from the management.

I don't think he needs to worry about the 27th. We have picked our team for the World Cup and Surya is in it. We made our decision to do that, and we completely back him. We back him because he has got a certain quality and ability that we have seen. Yes, we have seen it at the moment in T20 cricket, but we know the kind of impact a player like him can make, batting at 6,” said the India star.

“He can change the course of the game. We completely back him. There's total clarity on the fact that we are completely behind him. We know that hopefully, he will be able to turn it around. These 3 games, he will get these games, at least the first couple certainly, to be able to develop and keep going on his journey as one-day cricketer. But on selection, we have already made our decision.”

Ravichandran Ashwin can’t be put on 'trial', says Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of Team India, clarified that there's no "trial" necessary for a talented bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin, suggesting his potential inclusion in the three ODIs against Australia.

Dravid on Axar Patel

Concerning Axar Patel's questionable fitness due to his recovery from a quadricep tear, it appears increasingly likely that the team might select the off-spinner for the World Cup XV.

"I will not say that for him it is a trial or anything, we know his quality. This is a chance for him to play in this format and we just want to give him an opportunity to play in two or three games,” Dravid said during a media conference on the eve of the opener in Mohali

"Someone like Ashwin provides you that experience, that ability to also contribute with the bat at No. 8. Someone we always thought of that in case, there are certain opportunities opened, he is someone, who is definitely a part of your plans,” Dravid added

