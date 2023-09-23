India vs Australia 1st ODI match scorecard and highlights: KL Rahul's Dhoni-esque finish steals spotlight

India won the first match in the India vs. Australia ODI series, played at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali on September 23. Indian team's batting as well as bowling, both were exceptional. The openers and middle-order batsman helped India achieve a massive target of 276 runs. The best moment of the match was undoubtedly how KL Rahul finished the match, in MS Dhoni's style. Don't worry if you didn't watch the match. Here's a detailed overview of the first in the 3-match India vs. Australia series. Go, have a look:

Mohammed Shami's strong bowling spell and opening batsmen's outstanding performance, got the Indian team a remarkable win

India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Even though Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, each took a wicket for the Indian team. However, it was Mohammed Shami who was the bowling star of the match. Shami took five wickets in 10 overs and gave 51 runs, which includes the wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Sean Abbott. While Mohammed Shami was hard on Australia with his bowling, Indian batters gave a tough time to Australian bowlers.

Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad came to open and created a strong foundation for the middle-order batsmen. The performance of both the players was outstanding, especially Ruturaj, for whom it was more like a comeback match. While Shubman scored 74 runs in 63 balls, Ruturaj scored 71 runs in 77 balls. Even though Shreyas Iyer had performed well in the Asia Cup, he got out by Adam Zampa, scoring just 3 runs in 8 balls, in this match. Then came Indian captain KL Rahul who stood till the end of the match, scoring 58 runs in 63 balls.

KL Rahul made the match even more memorable by finishing it in MS Dhoni's style. During the last overs, India needed 2 runs to win the match and KL Rahul hit a six to make India the winner! MS Dhoni used to finish the way, whether in IPL or international matches, MSD's finish is just classic and exquisite. Last but not least, we cannot forget the outstanding batting of Suryakumar Yadav who scored a half-century in 49 balls, before Mitchell Marsh got him with his bowling.

There were speculations and doubts about the new squad for the first two ODI in the Australia series not being optimal, however, the recent win cleared all the fog. Both batting and bowling were outstanding, and the Indian players showed a really impressive performance in the last match. Let's hope the Indian team's performance remains consistent or better in the upcoming matches.