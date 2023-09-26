India vs. Australia 3rd ODI Preview: Time, probable lineups, and other details

India eagerly anticipates another face-off with Australia in the final and deciding ODI match at Rajkot's renowned Saurashtra Cricket Stadium on the near horizon of Wednesday, September 27. Given India's thumping victories in the prior two ODIs, they confidently enter the field as the favored team.

Schedule for the third ODI

Date: September 27, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

A survey of the pitch report reveals a striking pattern: batting teams that start the game in Rajkot have triumphed in all three ODI matches hosted here till now. With an average opening score of 311, India’s highest score of 340 against Australia was accomplished on this ground, whereas South Africa holds the record for the lowest tally of 270 runs.

Suggested line-up for the teams

Team India might feature Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, and options such as Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, and Mohd. Siraj.

Team Australia might include David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and other promising players like Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchel Starc, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

Match prediction

Given the pitching record and the current series standings (with India leading 2-0), projections hint at a likely victory for the team choosing to bat first in the IND vs. AUS 3rd ODI. With the return of heavyweights Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya, India's lineup further strengthened

Weather forecast

Rajkot, the venue for the decisive 3rd ODI between India and Australia, predicts encouraging weather conditions with a stable temperature of approximately 33 degrees Celcius and a humidity level of around 65%. With just a 20% chance of rain, clear skies suggest a day conducive to cricket.

Changes In team India for the 3rd ODI against Australia

The third ODI will not feature opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, pacer Prasidh Krishna, and middle-order batter Tilak Varma. They were selected only for the initial two matches. Gaikwad, who participated in both matches and will captain India at the Asian Games 2023, opened for the team. Krishna replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the second match, having been allowed to play, while Varma did not participate in either game. We can look forward to the 20-year-old left-handed batter in action at Asian Games 2023. Bumrah's substitute, Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar, will also not participate in the upcoming ODI, in addition to the trio.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav, who had taken a break for the first two matches, will make a comeback in the third ODI. Whether all-rounder Axar Patel will join depends on a fitness update. He sustained an injury at India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Bangladesh on September 15, forcing him to miss the final with Sri Lanka. Notably, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was on a brief hiatus from the team and missed traveling to Indore for Sunday's second ODI, will also be returning.

