India vs. Australia FIRST ODI Preview: Injury news, probable lineups, and other details

Team India, returning home after their triumph at the 8th Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, prepares to compete against Australia in a three-match ODI series, commencing this Friday, September 22. In the Asia Cup 2023 final, India defeated Sri Lanka. The roaring victory, decided within 2 hours, was largely thanks to fast bowler Mohammed Siraj who destroyed Sri Lanka's batting lineup, recording a personal best in ODI cricket with 6/21.

Oppositely, Australia suffered a three-game losing streak against the hometown team, South Africa, resulting in a 3-2 loss in the five-match series. Despite these recent setbacks, Australia enters the upcoming 3-match ODI against India with a significant advantage: key players – Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc – have recovered from their injuries. Absent during the South Africa tour, they now eagerly await the opportunity to demonstrate their prowess in the imminent ODIs against India.

The match schedule

- The 1st ODI: Friday, September 22, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

- The 2nd ODI: Sunday, September 24, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

- The 3rd ODI: Wednesday, September 27, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

All matches will begin at 08:00 am GMT/ 01:30 PM IST.

To catch all the action of the India vs. Australia ODI series, viewers can stream live on JioCinema. Television broadcasts of the three-match series will also be accessible on the Viacom TV channels in India, and Fox Cricket (Foxtel Go: Channel 501) in Australia.

The teams for the upcoming matches

For the two opening ODIs, India's squad includes

KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

The squad for the 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas lyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel", Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australian team for the series

Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

ALSO READ: 'Where is poorkistan': Cricket fans mercilessly roast ICC's new World Cup anthem, Dil Jashn Bole

India's warm-up matches against England and Netherlands scheduled for September 30 and October 3

India is set to participate in two warm-up games against England and Netherlands. These matches will take place in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram on September 30 and October 3, respectively.

Advertisement

Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad have been chosen as the host cities for all the warm-up matches involving the 10 teams participating in the World Cup. The World Cup will kick off in Ahmedabad on October 5, with a match between New Zealand and England.

The tournament will consist of 58 matches in total, with 10 of them being warm-up fixtures. These matches will be spread over 12 renowned venues across India.

ALSO READ: 2023 Cricket World Cup: 5 injured stars who will be sorely missed