India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Rest for 2 superstars in 3rd match; Get the Details

Following India's securing of the three-match ODI series against Australia before the World Cup, the team will receive a significant boost with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. According to a report in the Indian Express, however, both Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur will sit out of the final ODI in Rajkot. The same report suggests that Gill and Thakur will rejoin the team in Guwahati for the initiation of the ODI campaign following the Australian series.

Rest for 2 superstars in 3rd match?

Both Gill and Thakur deserve their rest, considering their consistent engagement with cricket. In Indore's second ODI against Australia, Gill hit a century, marking his year's fifth and overall sixth. Gill also scored a pair of centuries against New Zealand and one each against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Australia this year, alongside a T20I century. In 2023, Shubman Gill leads the ODI scoreboard with a count of 1230 runs across 20 sessions, averaging 72.35 at a 105.03 strike rate.

India previously allowed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav to rest during the first two games of the current series. Rohit now takes the helm as leader for the final match, having all four players reunite with the team in Rajkot. KL Rahul stepped in to manage the team in Rohit's absence. Also, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, absent from the second ODI due to personal commitments, anticipates his return to the game in the third ODI.

Shubhman Gill: A new member of the elite club with Sachin and Virat

Maintaining his robust performance, Shubman Gill hit a century in the second ODI game against Australia. As the opening batsman, Gill has achieved a tally of six centuries in the year 2023 alone. With this recent century, Gill now stands with the likes of Indian cricket legends – Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar – in the exclusive group of batsmen who have scored five more centuries within a single year.

This prestigious list's top spot goes to Virat Kohli, impressive with his feat of surpassing a score of 100, five or more times, across four individual years - 2012, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The list also includes other noteworthy batsmen such as Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Shikhar Dhawan.

