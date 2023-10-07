India Vs Australia WC 2023: Injury report, probable lineup and live streaming options

India's first World Cup match, the one that everyone is waiting for is just around the corner. India vs Australia is going to be a worth-watching match. Do you know why? Australia will do their best to take a win, after a 2-1 loss in the India vs Australia ODI series. However, before you sit down to watch it, here are some important things that you should know about the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup ODI match:

Is there any player who will not be seen on the field this Sunday?

According to recent reports, the opening batsman of the Indian team i.e. Shubman Gill won't be a part of India's first match in the World Cup. As per sources, he is suffering from a dengue infection, leading to a proper rest phase, that's going on for the Indian batsmen.

With Shubman Gill absent from the fields, India might struggle in terms of batting. However, we still have impact players such as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya to support the middle order. Let's see how the Indian squad performs in the absence of their star player.

Probable lineup for India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match

There will be a minor change in the playing 11s for the Indian team since Shubman Gill won't be back on the field. So the probable lineup for India, as well as Australia might look something like this:

India's probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma,

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,

R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav,

Jaspri Bumrah,

Mohammed Siraj

Australia's probable playing 11

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh,

Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green,

Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis,

Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc

Where to watch India's first World Cup 2023 match, against Australia?

There are various streaming options available, where you can enjoy the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match. On TV, you can spectate the match exclusively on the Star Sports Channels. In addition, you can watch the match online on OTT platforms such as Jio Cinema and Disney+Hotstar. So keep your popcorn ready because this match is going to be mind-blowing.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match will be played this Weekend on October 8, 2023. So will you be spectating the match from the stadium stands or through your smartphone and TV screens? Comment below!