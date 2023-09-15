India vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023: What's the rain forecast? Here's the latest update

India is going to face Sri Lanka in the finals of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17th. But before that, India is going to have a knockdown match with Bangladesh this September 15. It's going to be an amazing match as India is on its winning streak while Bangladesh is losing one. But there's a saying about cricket, "It's an unpredictable game of sports”.

You never know when rain shuts down the match unexpectedly. Safe to say, the Indian team has had a bad relationship with rain. India has already been a part of two matches that were suspended because of rain. The last match with Sri Lanka was also affected by the rain a lot. So will the Indian team be facing issues in this last match of the Super 4 with Bangladesh? Let's figure it out!

Rain Check for India vs. Bangladesh last Super 4 match

We all know how unpredictable the weather in Colombo has been throughout the Asia Cup, raising a lot of concerns for the ICC. Amidst the unpredictable rain suspending matches, there have been some discussions within the ACC i.e. Asian Cricket Council, about changing the location for Super 4 matches from Colombo to Hambantota. However, it was decided to stick to the original schedule.

So when it comes to the India vs. Bangladesh match, weather is definitely something that everyone is concerned about. Even though this match seems just a formality to stick to the schedule, when India and Sri Lanka are already in the finals, the suspension of the match due to rain could be a bizarre deal for ICC. According to weather reports, there's a 65% chance of rain.

Thunderstorms are expected in the morning as well as evening, with an expected cloud cover that can reach approximately 90%. We if consider all these weather details, it definitely raises some serious concerns towards the disruption of the match.

The last match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was also affected by rain, resulting in a reduced overs of 42 for Pakistan. So if we look at all the facts that are presented in front of us, there's a good chance of match suspension or over-reduction due to rainfall. Let's just hope rain takes hold today.

