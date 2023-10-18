India vs Bangladesh WC 2023: Injury update, venue, playing 11s, streaming options, and other important details

India's fourth match in the World Cup 2023 is less than 24 hours away. After an outstanding win over Pakistan on October 14, India is ready to face Bangladesh this October 19.

However, before you sit down to spectate India vs Bangladesh, there are certain things you should know about. Here's everything important you must know about this match:

Will Shubman Gill be out due to any injury?

Shubman Gill was out of the first two matches of India in the World Cup 2023 i.e. against Australia and Afghanistan. However, the star player made his comeback in the India vs Pakistan match, after undergoing a pretty long recovery from Dengue.

Even though Shubman Gill got out after scoring 16 runs, the outstanding innings by Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer helped India win the match over Pakistan by 7 wickets. Let’s hope his performance is back on the field this October 19.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh match held and how to spectate this match?

After losing the match against New Zealand by 8 wickets on October 13, Bangladesh is ready to face India on October 19. The match between these two teams will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai.

The match will be telecasted live on streaming platforms such as Disney+Hotstar. You can also watch the India vs Bangladesh match on Star Sports channel and selective channels of DD National. The match will be ready to spectate at 2:00 PM sharp. So get your popcorn ready because it's going to be a fun day.

What are the probable playing 11s for the India vs Bangladesh match?

There won't be any potential change that we will notice in the playing 11s for both teams. However, there's no surety that the following players will exclusively be playing, since the latest update will be out by BCCI or ICC by October 19. With that said, the probable lineup for India as well as Bangladesh is as follows:

Probable playing 11s for India

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC)

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Probable playing 11s for Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzim Hasan, Towhid Hridoy

Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman

Tashin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Who is going to win the India vs Bangladesh match?

India has played three matches in the World Cup 2023 all of which the team won by a great margin. Bangladesh on the other hand has played the same number of matches in the World Cup, as of October 18, out of which the team has won just one match.

The only win Bangladesh has got is against Afghanistan, by 6 wickets, on October 7. So considering the performance metrics of both of the teams and total winnings, India has a higher chance of winning the match on October 19.

