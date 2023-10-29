India vs England: Potential lineup, injury news, and prediction on India’s winning probability

India vs England is all set, after India won an outstanding match against New Zealand in Dharamshala. Team India will play against England after winning their 5th consecutive match in the World Cup 2023.

England, on the other hand, has played 5 matches, out of which the team has just won one, against Bangladesh. So India vs England is definitely going to be an exciting showdown.

Nevertheless, here are some important things that you should be aware of before you sit down to enjoy the match. Keep reading to check out the details:

Is there any injury news amidst India vs England?

As of now, there is no latest injury news besides that of Hardik Pandya, who will be missing the 6th match in the World Cup 2023. Hardik Panya suffered a ligament tear against Bangladesh on October 19.

The Indian all-rounder missed the match against New Zealand and is expected to miss out on India vs England as well. Surya Kumar Yadav has been brought forward as Hardik’s replacement for as long as he’s out of action.

India vs England: Potential playing 11s for each team

Apart from the major change in the Indian team’s playing 11, which is the substitution of Hardik Pandya with Suryakumar Yadav, there’s no change. In that context, here are the probable playing 11s for both teams:

Playing 11s for India

Rohit Sharma (C)

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Playing 11s for England

Jos Buttler (C) (WK)

Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow

Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey

Mark Wood

What are the chances of the Indian team winning India vs England?

As of the India vs England match, all the teams in the World Cup 2023 have played 5 matches each. Now, if we look at the World Cup Standings, we’ll notice that India is the only team that has won all five matches in the World Cup 2023 so far.

But that’s not just it. India is coming to the World Cup 2023 after winning the Asia Cup 2023, so all the players are in full form.

After a prolonged period of poor form, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has found his rhythm again at the crucial World Cup 2023 tournament.

Virat Kohli, Subhman Gill, Kl Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer, all the batters, are in full form this World Cup 2023. And that’s not just it.

We cannot forget the outstanding performance Indian bowlers have shown this World Cup 2023.

Whether we talk about star baller Jasprit Bumrah, who has come from a long recovery, and has shown excellent performance this World Cup 2023.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, all of them have offered top-notch performances.

Considering all of the above factors, there’s a very good chance that India vs England will be won by the Indian team. But cricket is a game of unpredictability. There’s no surety who will win.

Who do you think will be taking the winner’s trophy in the India vs England match?