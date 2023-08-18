India vs Ireland: Rinku Singh has THIS to say about traveling business class for first time with team

On August 18, team India will be playing against Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series. Everyone's favorite Jasprit Bumrah will be heading the team while other star players like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma will also play in the series. Rinku became the talk of the town during IPL 2023 after he left everyone impressed with his game while playing for Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. He is now all set to make his debut for Team India.

Rinku Singh travels on a business-class flight

BCCI on August 17, took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Rinku and his teammate Jitesh Sharma. Interestingly, it was Rinku's first business-class flight. In the video, he expressed his excitement about traveling lavishly. While speaking, he also shared how he called up his mother after he was selected for the team.

Rinku was heard saying, "It feels really good. It's the dream of every player to play for Team India. When I entered my room and saw my jersey with my name and number (35) imprinted on it, that moment was really emotional for me as that's the only thing for which I had worked really hard. I was practicing in Noida with my friends when I got to know about my selection. I immediately called my mother up as she always used to encourage me to play for India, so, it was a dream come true for both of us."

In the same video, Jitesh recalled that both of them made their debut together in 2013 and now after a decade, they will be playing together for Team India. When Jitesh asked him the same, Rinku quipped, "It's really great that we both are going together on this tour to Ireland as you will be helping me out with my English. It's also the first time that both of us are traveling in a business class flight, so it was quite tough for us to get familiar with all this."

Rinku further added that he will give his 100 percent and win matches for the country if he gets a chance to play. He also said that he spoke to everyone on the team and they told him to not take any pressure. However, Rinku shared that he was only worried about giving interviews in English.