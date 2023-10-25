India vs New Zealand win: India stayed back in Dharamshala for two more days for THIS reason

What an outstanding win India had over New Zealand on October 22. After a phenomenal run chase of 273, India got its 5th consecutive win in the World Cup 2023. After New Zealand, India will face England on October 29, but still, the Indian players are in Dharamshala. Yes, you heard it right. As of October 24, Indian players are still in Dharamshala, where India vs New Zealand took place. Keep reading to know the reason behind it:

Indian players didn't leave Dharamshala even after winning over New Zealand

India got an impressive 4-wicket win over New Zealand in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The Indian team will next face England at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. So, the usual drill in the World Cup 2023 for the teams is to leave the city a day after the match to reach the destination of the next match. In this case, it's Lucknow.

But the Indian team took an alternative to the usual drill and stayed back in the Dharamshala for two more days. Everyone is just curious why India stayed in Dharamshala when they could have been in Lucknow. A BCCI official aware of this unusual change in the drill shared the reason behind the Indian team's extended stay with CricketNext, further reported by News18.

According to that BCCI official, "The team will not travel today and will stay back in Dharamshala for two days. They will be resting before preparations for the next game in Lucknow begin". To some extent, it's a good thing that the Indian team stayed two extra days in Dharamshala. It will help the players recover better, adding to their improved performance.

India will be facing England on October 29, and it will be a must-watch match. Everyone's eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who missed his century against New Zealand with just five runs. Do you think Virat Kohli will be able to score a century this time? Share your take in the comment section below.