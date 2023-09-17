India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup finals: What will happen if Colombo experiences rain? Here's all you need to know

The Indian team is all set to face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 finals. Sri Lanka who won against Pakistan on September 15, proved that they are ready to face off India one more time.

For both teams, it's an important match and the last thing anyone would want is for the match is to be suspended. But there's definitely a possibility of it happening. But what are the chances of rain flushing down the India vs. Sri Lanka match? Let's find out!

Weather forecast claims possibility of rain in Colombo is high

In the Asia Cup 2023, there have already been two matches that have been suspended due to unexpected rain. And surprisingly, in both these matches, the teams were playing against India. But that's just a coincidence.

Let's focus on the facts here. According to the feather forecast of Colombo, there is a 70% chance of rainfall in the Colombo ground, which is definitely not good news for Indian fans.

In addition to the rainfall, there is an 80% chance of humidity in the air so the atmosphere can become pretty hot to play for both the teams. Simply put, the weather is not going to be pleasant and there's a good chance of rainfall.

If that happens, the first step is to shorten the overs, depending on how long the rainfall continues. If it doesn't stop, the match will be suspended and it will be played on September 18, on the reserve day.

Also Read: 'How beautiful your smile is': Rohit Sharma pokes fun at his former teammate in this throwback picture

What's your viewpoint? Considering all the factors and weather conditions, what do you think is going to happen at this Asia Cup finals? Will it rain or not?