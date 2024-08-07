Indian PM Narendra Modi Asks IOA Chief to Protest Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification From 2024 Paris Olympics

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence and assaut, which could be triggering for some readers

PM Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Olympic Association to file a strong protest on the Vinesh Phogat controversy. In what was a heartbreaking turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was ruled out of her gold medal bout this morning. Competing in the 50 kg female division, Phogat allegedly failed to make her weight by 100 grams.

According to reports, the wrestler has been trying her best to cut her weight down by not sleeping the night before, doing a bunch of cardio, and even skipping meals. This extremist approach in turn, has come back to haunt the wrestler. According to the latest updates, moments after her disqualification, Phogat has been taken to the hospital due to severe dehydration.

When Phogat missed her weight by the narrowest of margins, the Indian wrestler asked for more time to cut down, but the IOC turned down the request. Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account and wrote, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

He then urged the President of IOA, PT Usha, to investigate the incident thoroughly. After the initial talks, the Indian government is understood to explore and implement the possible options they have regarding the Vinesh Phogat matter.

Such strong support from the Indian government will surely bring a broad smile to the wrestler’s face. Considering the tension that Vinesh Phogat has had with the government in the past, the words of praise from PM Modi will act as a shield in her times of despair.

Last year, Vinesh Phogat, along with Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, led a massive protest movement against Brij Bhushan Sharan. Sharan, who was the then chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, was accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

During the protests, disturbing pictures of Vinesh Phogat getting kicked and bruised left everybody stunned. As a testament to the violence the Olympian suffered, Bajrang Punia detailed the horrific experience via an X post.

As a result of the protest, Brij Bhushan Sharan resigned from WFI after 12 years. In the aftermath, BJP also decided not to continue with Sharan as a potential candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Cut to Paris 2024, Vinesh Phogat was having a dream run.

She dismantled the reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki, who was undefeated to storm into the semi-finals. Phogat subsequently got the better of O. Livach of Ukraine to get into the finals. That was until tragedy struck and now Vinesh Phogat will be returning home empty handed. As per the latest updates from the IOC, the women’s 50kg division will not have a silver medal winner. Only the gold and bronze medals will be awarded.