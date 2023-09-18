Indian team leaves THESE superstars for first two ODIs against Australia as they announce squad

The time every Indian fan has been waiting for has finally arrived. India has announced the playing squad for the upcoming India vs. Australia ODI series. The series will start on October 22, and the announcement of the final squad for India will be revealed this September 18. But here's a surprise - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma aren't on the team. Keep reading to know the full story!

India is going to leave Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the first two matches in the India vs Australia series

BCCI recently took out their Twitter (X) and shared the list of playing cricketers for the 3-match India vs. Australia ODI series. From what we can see, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be participating in the first two matches.

However, they will be a part of the team in the third and final match of this ODI series. Now why would the BCCI leave these two players out? Let's look at this from the POV (point of view) of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the strongest players, and most experienced as well, in the India team. BCCI wants all their players to be fit and injury-free for the World Cup, especially the ones that have performed outstandingly in the Asia Cup.

There's a saying that goes, "Save the best for the last". Going by the decision of the BCCI, there's a good chance that they did the same with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they both are key players for the India team.

Indian Squad for the first and second match in the India vs Australia ODI series

In the first two matches, there won't be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In addition to them, we won't be seeing Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Instead of Rohit, Kl Rahul is the new Captain, with Ravindra Jadeja as Vice Captain. Here's the squad for the first two matches, as per BCCI:

KL Rahul (C & WK)

Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav,

Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin,

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Indian Squad for the third and final match in the India vs Australia ODI series

The major impact players are back on the squad on the third and final day of the India vs. Australia 3-match ODI series. Here's what the Squad for the final match looks like, with some potential chances you will easily notice. This list is officially shared by BCCI:

Rohit Sharma (C),

Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav,

KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*,

Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

According to the BCCI, the selection of Axar Patel in the final match depends upon his fitness and recovery. If he is fully recovered and in good shape to play, the Indian team will definitely give him a chance to get back on the field.

If we look at the playing squad, it's pretty solid. Nevertheless, the bowlers and batters of the Indian team; whether it's Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj and more have performed strongly in the Asia Cup. So, it will be a great experience to watch India play against the world champion Australia.

Only time will tell who wins the winner's title this time!