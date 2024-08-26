Indiana Fever Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Atlanta Dream on August 26?

Caitlin Clark is set to face the Atlanta Dream for the third time this season. The Fever (13-16) has secured two convincing wins in their previous matchups, with Clark continuing her strong push for the WNBA Rookie of the Year title. As a rising star in the league, she is currently averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

In Saturday's 10-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Clark played 38 minutes, scoring 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting (44.4%), including three-of-eight from beyond the arc. She also added eight assists and five rebounds, although she committed seven turnovers.

The Indiana Fever (13-16) will conclude their two-game road trip on Monday against the Atlanta Dream. Indiana has already won the first two encounters this season, and the final regular-season meeting between the teams is scheduled for Sunday, September 8, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

Date: Monday, August 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Television: NBA TV

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

NBA TV will nationally televise the Fever at Dream game, with local broadcasts airing in Indianapolis and Atlanta. Fans can also stream the game live on WNBA League Pass, which can be accessed by downloading the WNBA app.

The local broadcasts will air on PeachtreeTV, Peachtree Sports Network, and WTHR Channel 13.

Advertisement

Injury Report for Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

Indiana

None

Atlanta Dream

Aerial Powers – OUT (Left Calf)

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – OUT (Left Ankle)

This game is crucial for the Dream, as they are currently half a game behind the Chicago Sky for the final WNBA Playoff spot. With 11 more games remaining after Monday night's matchup against Indiana, every game is critical. The Dream (10-18) are only 2.5 games behind Indiana (13-16) for the seventh seed, and they still have one more game each against Chicago (11-18) and Indiana after Monday.

Atlanta recently broke an eight-game losing streak in July, winning three of their last four games since the season resumed after the All-Star and Olympic break, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Indiana has gone 2-1 after the break, with Clark scoring 23, 23, and 29 points in those games.

Indiana has scored 91 points in each of their two wins against the Dream this season. In their last matchup on June 21, five Fever players scored in double figures, leading to a 91-79 victory. NaLyssa Smith led the team with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Katie Lou Samuelson contributed a combined 36 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists in the win.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Justin Bieber Was Involved in Street Brawl After NBA Finals Game