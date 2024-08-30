Indiana Fever Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Chicago Sky on August 30?

Caitlin Clark, star rookie of the Indiana Fever, is set to face the Chicago Sky after overcoming an ankle injury scare during their recent game against the Atlanta Dream. Just seven minutes into the game, Clark rolled her left ankle while navigating through a screen, collapsing to the floor in visible pain as she clutched her ankle.

Despite the initial alarm, the injury proved to be less severe than feared. Clark returned to the game and immediately scored on Indiana's first possession, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, leading the Fever to an 84-79 victory over the Dream.

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky have faced each other three times this season, with the Fever winning two of those games. Both teams are set for their fourth and final matchup of the year on Friday, where WNBA Rookie of the Year candidates Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will compete.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

Date: Friday, Aug. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: ION

Live stream: Fubo

Injury Report for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever

None

Chicago Sky

Out

Elizabeth Williams (Meniscus)

The Fever and Sky will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be broadcast nationally on ION and can also be streamed on Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial for new users.

Although Reese and Clark play different positions and serve different roles for the Sky and Fever, Friday's game is likely to be framed as a showdown between the two. While they don’t have an official rivalry, fans, and the media have fueled this narrative since their college days. They faced each other three times when Reese was at Maryland, but the storyline gained significant attention after the 2023 NCAA national championship game, where Reese's LSU defeated Clark's Iowa.

This season, both players have set multiple records and earned spots on the WNBA All-Star team. They were instrumental in Team WNBA's victory over Team USA, with Reese achieving a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Clark contributing ten assists.

