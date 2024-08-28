Indiana Fever Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Connecticut Sun on August 28? Find Out

Caitlin Clark is ready to face the Connecticut Sun. Despite her injury, she returned in the second quarter and played a crucial role in her team's victory. Her sprained ankle didn't seem to hinder her performance as she shot 6-of-14 from the field and added seven assists. She also made 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, tying the WNBA rookie record for most 3-pointers.

In another game with the Indiana Fever, Clark continued her historic run. On Monday night, she matched Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard for the most 3-pointers made by a rookie in WNBA history (85) during Indiana's 84-79 victory over Howard and the Dream. Clark's recent performance, including a 19-point, 7-assist game, adds to a series of strong showings. Since the All-Star break, she ranks 11th in the WNBA in scoring (18) and leads in assists (8.2) per game.

Clark's history of setting records began in college. At Iowa, she set the NCAA Division I scoring record, became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader, and made the most 3-pointers in a single season. As she prepares to break Howard's rookie 3-point record on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun, here’s a look at the WNBA history she's already made and what records she might set next.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun?

Day: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Injury Report for Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever

None

Connecticut Sun

None

Key players for Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell

Caitlin Clark

Lexie Hull

NaLyssa Smith

Aliyah Boston

Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner

Alyssa Thomas

Brionna Jones

DiJonai Carrington

Tyasha Harris

The Connecticut Sun will face off against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, August 28, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also live stream the action through the WNBA League Pass.

This season, the Connecticut Sun has shown remarkable consistency, while the Indiana Fever is gaining momentum with their offense peaking at the perfect time. The Sun vs. Fever game is expected to be a thrilling showdown that will keep basketball fans on the edge of their seats. Caitlin Clark is anticipated to lead Indiana to a close, nail-biting home victory.

