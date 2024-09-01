Indiana Fever Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Dallas Wings on September 1?

The Indiana Fever will travel to face the Dallas Wings in a non-conference matchup at College Park Center on Sunday afternoon. The Fever currently holds third place in the East, while the Wings are positioned fifth in the West. This will be the second of their three regular-season meetings, with the Wings previously securing a 101-93 home victory on July 17.

Caitlin Clark is not listed on the injury report, indicating she is ready to play against the Dallas Wings. The star rookie guard recorded 31 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists in her last game against the Chicago Sky. The Indiana Fever has performed well so far this WNBA season and has shown significant improvement since the All-Star break. In their most recent game, they are coming off a 100-81 road win over the Chicago Sky.

Offensively, the team has been solid, ranking fifth in the WNBA with 83.3 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Defensively, Indiana ranks 10th in the league, allowing 86.3 points per game. The Fever's recent surge in form could propel them into the postseason.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings?

Date: September 1st

Day: Sunday

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

National TV: NBA TV

Local TV: BSIN, BSSWX

Live stream: Sling

The game between the Fever and the Wings will be broadcast on NBA TV as part of the Fever's TV-heavy schedule, with streaming available on Sling. The matchup is set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Injury Report for Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever

None

Dallas Wings

Out

Awak Kuier (Rest)

The Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, has been performing well, with Lexie Hull stepping up as a key role player alongside Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and the rest of the Indiana lineup. Hull's rise has provided the Fever with another dependable option. The Fever are determined to avenge their loss to Dallas from six weeks ago when they last visited Texas, and they're in good form to do so.

While the Fever is strong, the Dallas Wings are on a roll. The Wings have made impressive comebacks and defeated strong teams like Las Vegas and Minnesota. Having already beaten the Fever at home, they have the talent and the urgency to compete fiercely on Sunday as they fight to stay in the playoff race.

ALSO READ: Stephen A. Smith Boldly Weighs In on Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Debate: ‘She’s No Joke’