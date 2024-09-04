Indiana Fever Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Los Angeles Sparks on September 4?

Caitlin Clark is ready to face the Los Angeles Sparks as she isn't on the Indiana Fever's injury list. This marks their third and final matchup, with the winner securing the season series.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Sparks will visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face the Indiana Fever in non-conference play. The Sparks, currently sixth in the West with a 7-25 record, will take on the Fever, who are third in the East with a 17-16 record.

The Indiana Fever have excelled offensively this season, ranking third in the league with an average of 83.8 points per game. They also stand second in shooting percentage at 45.2% and third in 3-point shooting at 34.9%. However, on defense, they rank 11th in points allowed (86.5) and fourth in total rebounds per game (35.2). If the Fever can make strides in their defense, they will be well-positioned for victory.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Day: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: CBS Sports Network, WALV in Indianapolis

Streaming: Fubo

Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks Players Stats

Sparks’ Top Players

Dearica Hamby: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%,

34.7 3PT%

Rickea Jackson: 12.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 37.2 3PT%

Fever’s Top Players

Caitlin Clark: 18.7 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT%

Aliyah Boston: 13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT%

Kelsey Mitchell: 19 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT%

Injury Report Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever

None

Los Angeles Sparks

Out

Julie Allemand (Ankle)

Cameron Brink (Acl)

Lexie Brown (Illness)

The Los Angeles Sparks have been struggling this season and recently suffered an 80-62 home loss to the Atlanta Dream. The Sparks struggled with their shooting, making only 23 of 62 attempts (37.1%) from the field, just 3 of 21 (14.3%) from beyond the arc, and taking 18 free-throw attempts. However, center Li Yueri performed well, contributing 14 points and three rebounds in just 23 minutes off the bench.

Offensively, the Los Angeles Sparks have been underperforming this season, ranking 10th in the WNBA with an average of 78.8 points per game. Defensively, they are struggling as well, ranking 10th in the league by allowing 86.2 points per game, and 11th in opponent shooting percentage at 46.4%. The Sparks need to find ways to improve if they want to avoid finishing with the worst record in the WNBA.

