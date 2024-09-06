Indiana Fever Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Minnesota Lynx on September 6?
Caitlin Clark’s status remains uncertain as they prepare to face the Minnesota Lynx on September 6. Will the star player take the court, or will injury keep her sidelined? Read more.
Caitlin Clark will face the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, September 6, 2024. As a standout rookie for the Indiana Fever, she aims to secure her sixth straight double-double in this matchup. Clark recently matched the franchise record with 13 assists in a game and is currently averaging 7.6 assists per game, placing her second in the league.
The Indiana Fever is enjoying a remarkable 2024 season, showing major improvements and increasing fan engagement. With an 18-16 record, they sit third in the Eastern Conference and have secured a playoff spot, breaking their seven-year playoff drought—the longest in WNBA history.
The Fever are in excellent form, having won five of their last six games, including a recent triumph over the Chicago Sky where Clark posted a career-high 31 points.
How to watch Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx
Date: September 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
TV Channel: ION
Stream: FuboTV
The Indiana Fever will host the Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. ION will broadcast the game nationally, and those without cable can stream it on FuboTV, which offers a free trial for new users
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
Indiana Fever
None
Minnesota Lynx
Alanna Smith: Out (Ankle injury)
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Players Stats
Indiana Fever
Kelsey Mitchell (G): 34 GP, 19.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG
Caitlin Clark (G): 34 GP, 18.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 8.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.8 BPG
Aliyah Boston (F): 34 GP, 13.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPH
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier (F): 20.4 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.2 SPG, 1.4 BPG
Kayla McBride (G): 15.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.7 APG
Courtney Williams (G): 11.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.4 APG
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction
Both teams have secured playoff spots, but this game will affect their seeding. A Lynx win will solidify their position, while a Fever victory could alter the standings.
This marks the third team meeting this season, with each having won once. Predictions offer insights into which team holds the advantage in this decisive matchup.
The Fever depend on their high-scoring offense, putting up over 80 points in all but two of their 18 wins. Meanwhile, the Lynx play at a slower pace but lead the league in 3-point shooting. The prediction points to which playing style is likely to dominate.
