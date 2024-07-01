Indiana Fever Seemingly Responding to Diana Taurasi's Caitlin Clark Jab After Defeating Mercury Leaves Fans in Stitches

Team Indiana Fever defeated Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, May 30, with a stunning 88–82. Since then, Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi have again become the talk of the town.

Not only that, but the Indiana Fever official account took X to send a reality check message to Taurasi. Shortly after this, fans started reacting hilariously to the post. Let's see what they have to say!

Indiana Fever seemingly responded to Diana Taurasi’s Caitlin Clark jab

After a highly-anticipated game between the two teams, Indiana Fever took to X and promoted their win by writing “reality check” on their post.

The stunning win comes months after Diana Taurasi commented on Caitlin Clark as she transitioned from college to the professional league. Back in April, the Mercury star gave a warning to all the rookies by reminding them that reality is coming.

Nonetheless, soon after the Fever’s post, all hell broke loose, and sports enthusiasts started commenting one after the other.

One fan wrote, “Nice Comeback.”

Another user commented, “Very petty. I don’t mind it…at all (2 ROFL emojis)”

One more fan added, “Well done! Whoever is running the @IndianaFever Twitter needs a raise.”

Here are some other reactions:

A closer look into the recent match between Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi

Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi got a very first chance to face off against each other on the court on Sunday. While Clark made 15 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds, the latter had 19 points but shot just 2-10 from three.

Clark’s amazing form assisted the squad in winning another match, and now they are sitting 8-12 in the season. Post the matchup, her on-court rival gave a classy response, praising the rookie player for her exceptional performance and calling her future super bright.

The 42-year-old said (via Awful Announcing): “So her future is super bright, and being a veteran and being in this league for a long, long time, it is pretty cool to see that and go into the future.”

