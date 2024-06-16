Indiana Injury Report: Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky on June 16? Deets Inside

The star rookie Caitlin Clark prepares to lead her Indiana Fever in a duel against fellow rookies, Angel Reese and Kamilia Cardoso when the Chicago Sky arrives in Indianapolis.

Slated to break a three-game losing streak, the Chicago Sky, currently (4-8), is facing off against the (4-10) Indiana Fever on June 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Will Caitlin Clark Play Against Chicago Sky

Caitlin Clark is poised for action in her upcoming game against the Chicago Sky. In her previous matchup against Angel Reese's team, she recorded 11 points, 6 assists, and 8 rebounds. This season has been challenging for the Indiana Fever, with all eyes on rookie first-pick Caitlin Clark and her every move.

The team started with five straight losses and eight in their first nine games. However, both Clark and the Fever appear to have found their stride since then, winning three of their last five games, including a 91-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night.

During this victory against the Atlanta Dream, Aliyah Boston matched her career best with 27 points. Kelsey Mitchell contributed an additional 24 points, while Clark claimed seven points.

This upcoming matchup will be the second time the Fever and Sky face-off, following a nail-biting first meeting on June 1, which resulted in a 71-70 victory for the Fever. Cardoso made her debut in the WNBA during that game, following a shoulder injury that delayed her season start.

The Chicago Sky needs to devise a strategy to regain momentum before it is too late. Presently on a three-game losing streak, the team suffered an 83-81 defeat in their last match, on the road against the Washington Mystics.

Despite the loss, guard Chennedy Carter performed admirably with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and only three turnovers. These losing games point to an issue with scoring - currently, Chicago stands eighth in the WNBA, averaging 78.8 points per game this season.

Indiana Fever player's stats

Caitlin Clark Stats

Caitlin Clark has been a standout performer, averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Kelsey Mitchell Stats

Kelsey Mitchell has been a key player for the Indiana Fever, showcasing her skills in various areas of the game. She has been averaging 15.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

Aliyah Boston Stats

Aliyah Boston has been a standout player for the Indiana Fever, showcasing her skills across multiple categories. She has averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

When and where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game?

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com

Injury Report

Indiana Fever

Out

Temi Fagbenle (Foot)

Damiris Dantas (Knee)

Chicago Sky

Out

Elizabeth Williams (Meniscus)

