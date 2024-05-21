Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Boston Celtics on May 21?

The Indiana Pacers are all set for Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks tonight. Good news is that Tyrese Haliburton will be playing as he is not listed on the injury report.

The Pacers had a tough battle against the Knicks in a thrilling 7-game series in the conference semifinals, while the Celtics wrapped up their series in just 5 games. Haliburton performed exceptionally well, averaging 21.3 points, 7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds throughout the series.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton, the talented point guard for the Pacers, has overcome a right ankle sprain, lower back spasms, and a sacral contusion to ensure his fitness for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Despite his previous injuries, the former Sacramento Kings player is not listed as injured and is fully prepared to join the Pacers at TD Garden.

Can Haliburton Lead the Pacers to a Win in Game 1?

Haliburton needs to bring his A-game for the Pacers to advance to the conference finals. The Celtics are a tough opponent with the best record this season. Haliburton stepped up in the series against the Knicks, especially in game 7. However, he must continue his strong performance and avoid scoring in single digits against the formidable Celtics. He's coming off a 26-point game with 4 rebounds and 6 assists, so he's definitely capable of making a big impact.

