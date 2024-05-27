Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Boston Celtics on May 27?

The Indiana Pacers are struggling to find consistency in their series against the Boston Celtics. Hosting the 17-time champions in their own arena, the Pacers are still concerned about the status of Tyrese Haliburton, who remains on the injury report.

The former Sacramento Kings player missed Game 3 due to a hamstring injury, and reports suggest he has not fully recovered. Despite giving their all in Game 3 at home and leading for most of the game, the Pacers lost control towards the end and ultimately lost by 3 points.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

The Pacers will exercise caution regarding the point guard's injury, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. This is especially because the player has been dealing with a variation of the ailment for a significant portion of this season.

Due to an injury earlier in the year, he missed ten games. Haliburton is questionable for this game and it won't be a surprise if he is ruled out of the game.

Can the Indiana Pacers Force a Game 5 in the Series?

Without Haliburton, Indiana fought valiantly in Game 3, with rookie guard Ben Sheppard starting in his place. Andrew Nembhard delivered a career performance, effectively sharing point guard duties with TJ McConnell throughout the forty-eight minutes. To match Boston's scoring in Game 4, the Pacers will need to improve their 3-point shooting (5-of-22 in Game 3) and receive more support from their bench.

The Pacers are also hoping for a standout performance from Pascal Siakam, as the former Raptors player has yet to score 35-40 points in any game of the series. If Siakam can deliver a big game and receive adequate support from his teammates, the Pacers can remain optimistic about forcing a Game 5.

