Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Knicks on May 14?

Tyrese Haliburton is listed on the injury report for game 5 versus the Knicks. The former Sacramento star has been in phenomenal form in the last 2 games but is he going to be fit for game 5?

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on May 14, 2024  |  06:27 PM IST |  7.2K
Getty Images
Tyrese Haliburton Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in their most recent game to tie the series at 2-2. The Pacers lost the first two games but made a brilliant comeback in the next two games and are looking to make it 3 wins in a row to have a firm grip on the series.

Tyrese Haliburton deserves a lot of the credit for this, as he spearheaded the scoring effort in the last 3 games for the Pacers, but the former Sacramento Kings star is on the injury report for game 5. He will be looking to continue on his form from the last 3 games if he participates in game 5 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Report

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the New York Knicks Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton, the All-Star point guard for the Pacers, has a right ankle sprain, lower back spasms, and a sacral contusion; he is listed as questionable. With those injuries, Haliburton was also listed as questionable for Game 4, but he still participated and helped the Pacers win 121-89 to tie the series at 2-2 with 20 points and five assists.

The All-Star is probably more likely than doubtful going into Game 5, even though he appeared to be seriously limping after Sunday's Game 4 victory. However, his official availability will probably be determined at game time.

Can Haliburton Lead the Pacers to a Win in Game 5?

Haliburton has been showing phenomenal scoring form in the last two games and with a shorthanded Knicks defense, it won’t be a surprise if he ends up scoring in heaps again in game 5 at Madison Square Garden and leads his team to a win and a lead in the series.

Haliburton has been averaging almost 30 points per game in the last 3 games in the series. He came back to life after having a dreadful game 1 in the series.

