Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Knicks on May 17?

The Indiana Pacers are in a do-or-die situation in game 6 at home after losing game 5. The Pacers lost the first two games but made a brilliant comeback in the next two games before getting decimated by Jalen Brunson in game 5.

Tyrese Haliburton has been their star performer for the Pacers and in good news for them and their fans, he is not on the injury report for game 6. He will be looking to get back to his game 3 and 4 form where he scored for fun.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the New York Knicks Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton, the All-Star point guard for the Pacers, has struggled with a right ankle sprain, lower back spasms, and a sacral contusion throughout the series but he is fully fit for game 6 in Indiana. Haliburton had a horrendous game 5 in which he could just score 13 points as the Knicks torched the Pacers by 30 points.

Can Haliburton Lead the Pacers to a Win in Game 6?

Haliburton will be looking to prove a point at home in game 6 as the Pacers are on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoffs. Haliburton will have to do the bulk of scoring as well as assist-making as the Pacers hope to take the series to game 7 in New York.

Haliburton had one of those days in game 5 where he couldn’t influence the game at all in any way even after playing 34 mins. During those 34 minutes, he could only take 9 field goal attempts and 4 three-point attempts which was way lower than what he did in games 4 and 5.

