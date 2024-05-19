Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Knicks on May 19?

As they prepare for Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks tonight, they can count on the services of Tyrese Haliburton for the game as he is not on the injury report. The Indiana Pacers tied the series at 3-3 in game 6 in Indiana.

A trip to the Conference Finals could be at stake. The winner of the match will play the Celtics on Tuesday in Boston, while the loser will have their season ended. Both teams have strong reasons to believe they will prevail in this crucial Game 7. While Indiana has won three of the last four games in the series, New York has won all four of its home games this series and is becoming healthier.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the New York Knicks Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton, the All-Star point guard for the Pacers, has put right ankle sprain, lower back spasms, and a sacral contusion behind to be fit for the most important game of the series. The former Sacramento Kings man is not on the injury list and is ready to suit up for the Pacers at the Garden. The All-Star played 32 minutes in game 6 and looked very comfortable with his movements and the Pacers fans will be hoping for similar fitness in game 7.

Can Haliburton Lead the Pacers to a Win in Game 7?

Haliburton will have to take matters into his own hands against a very noisy crowd and a pumped-up Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Haliburton had performed well at home but has struggled so far at the Garden. If the Pacers must go ahead, the former Kings man will have to contribute more offensively. Haliburton scored 15 points, collected 6 rebounds and 9 assists in game 6 as the Pacers beat Knicks comfortably to force a game 7.