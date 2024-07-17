Ingrid Andress Apologizes to MLB Fans; Says She Was Drunk and Checks Into Rehab for Help After National Anthem Mishap

American singer and songwriter Ingrid Andress recently sang the National Anthem at the Home Run Derby on July 15. She arrived at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to kick off the event. Unfortunately, after her performance, she was criticized by her fans for missing out on several notes.

Nevertheless, now she took to X to apologize for her mishap and reveal the reason behind her rocky performance. Let’s unveil all the details of what she has to say to all the fans!

Ingrid Andress apologizes to MLB Fans and reveals she was drunk

Ingrid Andress apologized on Tuesday, July 17, for making a mishap while singing the national anthem at the MLB's most popular event. She went on to admit that she was drunk during that time. Moreover, the 32-year-old singer disclosed that she is checking into rehab to get some help.

Andress wrote on X: “I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night. I am checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun."

It is important to note that Andress has been nominated for a Grammy Award four times. Additionally, throughout her career, she has released some outstanding songs for her fans. These include Lady Like, Good Person, Wishful Drinking, and More Hearts Than Mine.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Andress isn’t the only one who has given an average national performance during a match. In 1993, Carl Lewis was also scrutinized for performing the anthem and messing up with the lyrics.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Left Disappointed After End of Home Run Derby for Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Besides Ingrid Andress, Carl Lewis was once railed against for performing the national anthem

In 1993, for a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New Jersey Nets, Carl Lewis performed the national anthem with full confidence in front of a large audience. However, it didn’t sit well with everyone around.

Several athletes were seen hiding their laughs at the way Lewis sang the anthem. Not only that, but fans also started criticizing him for messing up with the notes. Even today, Lewis' rendition of the anthem, where he sang the wrong lyrics, is remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Gives Beau Paul Skenes Perfect Cheer As She Dons Customized Tank Top at Home Run Derby