Injury Report: Bangladesh's Captain to miss the first World Cup Match, shares his plans for retirement

Nails-bitting news for Bangladesh fans, amidst the World Cup 2023. The captain of the Bangladesh team, Shakib Al Hasan has suffered a major foot injury, leading to a time-out from the upcoming World Cup 2023.

But how did an impact player like Shakib Al Hasan end up injured when the World Cup is just around the corner?

What's more interesting is that Shakib recently shared his retirement plans for international cricket. Let's explore the backstory of Shakib Al Hasan's injury and retirement updates!

The backstory of Shakib Al Hasan's injury, which caused Bangladesh's captain to lose his spot in the World Cup 2023

According to sources such as News18, Shakib Al Hasan has reportedly suffered an injury in his foot. This is also the reason why Shakib was missing from the World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 29, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Instead of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the captain's place and came for the toss.

The left-handed batsman suffered the injury during a training session on September 28. Not just the warm-up match, but the Bangladeshi captain is most likely to be missing the team's first match in the World Cup against Afghanistan. But what's more interesting is that Shakib Al Hasan recently revealed his plans for retirement from international cricket.

Talking about his retirement plans, Shakib Al Hasan revealed to ESPNCricInfo, "The 2025 Champions Trophy for ODIs and the 2024 T20 World Cup for T20Is. Tests may be sooner. Maybe (after the ODI WC). I will retire all at once, but I will stop playing each format one by one. I will announce my retirement after the 2025 Champions Trophy."

When and how the left-handed batsman retires is an issue for the future. Currently what everyone is concerned about is whether he will be fit enough to be playing in future matches. What do you think?