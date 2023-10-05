Injury Update: Why is Ben Stokes not playing today? Will England release its star player from WC 2023 squad?

Ben Stokes is out of the opening match of the World Cup 2023. It came as a shock to fans when they didn't see Ben Stokes walking out of the dressing room into the fields. The news was revealed by the England captain Jos Buttler, after losing the toss this October 5. But why is Ben Stokes not included in the first WC match against New Zealand? Let's find out!

The reason behind Ben Strokes' exclusion from World Cup opening match

Ben Stokes, who gave everyone a surprise when included in the World Cup squad for 2023, was out in the first World Cup match played in Ahmedabad. England's star player has been battling with a knee injury for a while now and its recovery is what restricted Ben from being back on the field. However, ICC revealed on the match day i.e. October 5 that Ben Stokes won't be playing in the opening match.

The actual reason for Ben Stokes missing the first match was revealed by Jos Buttler. The England captain said, "Ben's going to miss this game, he's got a little niggle with his hip." So even though Ben didn't play, we could see him sitting with other players in the stands. But now an important question is will the England team be excluding Ben Stokes from the whole World Cup series?

Also Read: Virender Sehwag claims ICC will create suitable pitches to help India reach Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

When it comes to Ben Stokes being out of the whole World Cup 2023 series, the chances of that happening are low. The left-hand batsman is out of the first match, just as a precaution to avoid any major injury. So we will see him back on the field in the next match against Bangladesh on October 10, unless the England team plans something else for the player.