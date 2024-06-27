‘Insanely impressive’: Jason Kelce Opens Up On His First Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Experience

Jason Kelce was in the audience for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London. It was the first time he and his wife Kylie Kelce attended the show. The Eagles center had an awesome experience at Wembley Stadium.

The Kelces flew in from Cannes to attend Swift's performance. Jason was spotted exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties. He had a wholesome moment with a kid wearing the Eagles uniform.

Jason Kelce enjoys his first-ever Taylor Swift concert at Wembley

The Kelce brothers discussed their favorite moments at Swift's concert during the latest New Heights episode. The Super Bowl LII champion was insanely impressed by the pop icon. “Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter,” Jason said.

Jason was taken aback by Swift’s ability to go out there and perform at that level. “Dude, if I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes,” he added. It was an amazing experience for the NFL star and Swifties made it even better.

The retired NFL center compared it to the energy at Bruce Springsteen’s concert. He said that fans love these artists so much that they know all the songs.

Taylor Swift’s act makes Jason Kelce cry

The multiple Grammy winner handed a hat to a young fan during 22 performance. “Dude, I’ve never cried at a fucking concert and I was literally tearing up watching those little girls,” Jason confessed.

Jason Kelce agreed that Swift makes her every show unique. He quipped that the TTPD singer sang bangers one after another. But the acoustic segment won his heart. “It’s just her, a guitar, and 90,000 people,” he stated about Swift switching from one tune to another.

The former Eagles star believes that one has to be amazing to be that good in front of 90,000 fans. The Kelce brothers didn't talk about Travis Kelce's stage debut with Swift. The episode was filmed on 22 June, a day before the power couple performed their skit.

