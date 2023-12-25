Inside the NBA All-Star Game Voting Process: Decoding player selection and voting mechanics

The NBA All-Star Game Voting system engages fans, NBA players, and select media professionals in deciding who will start the NBA All-Star Game.

Fan votes significantly influence this process, contributing 50% of the total, while NBA players and select media personnel each provide 25%.

For voting, fans can use either the NBA app or NBA.com. The voting period runs from Tuesday, December 19, 2023, through Saturday, January 20, 2024, and fans can cast one vote per day.

In an exciting new addition, the NBA is introducing "3-for-1 Days," offering fans six opportunities to triple their vote count.

The selection of starters for the NBA All-Star Game will be announced on TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The venue is the Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be broadcast on TNT in the United States and reach audiences in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

LeBron James holds the record for winning the most NBA All-Star Game votes. He has topped the voting list ten times, making him the leading ballot leader.

Across his NBA career, he has garnered a staggering 54,205,372 votes. Kobe Bryant follows, with 30,260,939 votes, and then Kevin Durant, with 28,590,078 votes.

Exciting details and schedule for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in 2024

The Indiana Pacers will host the 73rd NBA All-Star Game on February 18, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana,

The enduring classic format is set to make a comeback in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, doing away with the 24-point Elam Ending introduced in 2020.

However, the game continues to support charity causes, awarding a monetary prize to the top-scoring team each quarter which will benefit their charity of choice.

The stage is set for fans to cast their All-Star votes, and tickets for the All-Star Weekend events are up for grabs.

NBA Experiences presents exclusive experience packages for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which include entry to the NBA All-Star Game, All-Star Saturday Night, access to pre-game hospitality lounges, and more.

The TNT network is all set to announce the NBA All-Star Game starters on January 25 while the reserve players will be revealed on February 1 during the TNT NBA Tip-Off.

These broadcasts will include the voting results from January 4, 11 and 18.

