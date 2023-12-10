Inside USD 6000,000 Kansas City mansion of Travis Kelce; Exploring Taylor Swift's romantic stay with Chiefs TE

Taylor Swift, who has reportedly moved in with Travis Kelce weeks after the rumors of her moving in with him, has left the internet in buzz. But where did she move in? Travis Kelce, who bought a $6 Million mansion in Kansas City a few months back, is reportedly where the couple moved in.

Travis Kelce's new mansion in Kansas City

Travis Kelce has spent a lot of money to convince Taylor Swift that he's pretty serious about her. This includes the purchase of his $6,000,000 worth mansion in Kansas City. The mansion is pretty lavish and has everything that the couple needs to live like a regular couple.

Well, having a normal relationship is the last thing they've had, thanks to their attention-centric profession. In fact, the major reason why the Chiefs' tight end bought this house was to get some privacy away from the eyes of the media, as per reports. This is where the couple is going to spend private time.

While the exact location and what the mansion looks like remained a secret for a while, it's out in the public now. The mansion is about 17,000 square feet, with spacious dining arrangements and multiple garages. It also has a pool and a wine cellar.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who is done with the 2023 schedule of her Eras tour is going to be spending her birthday and Christmas with Travis Kelce and her loved ones. In fact, it's this mansion itself that might be the place where Travis Kelce is planning to propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday.

Also, how can we forget to talk about the fact that Taylor Swift has finally opened up on her relationship with Travis Kelce .

Did you check her recent interview, where Swift revealed some interesting things about her relationship that no one knew?