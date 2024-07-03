Insider Forecast Timing of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s Suspension Outcome

The Kansas City Chiefs are still awaiting a decision on a potential suspension for second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, this verdict might not come until 2025.

“Most people I’ve talked to around the league believe that he will get a multi-game suspension at some point, given all that’s gone down,” Fowler stated on SportsCenter on June 29 via On3Sports.

Insider's forecast for Rashee Rice's suspension outcome

They also said, “This is a lengthy legal process, which means he could start the season, actually play games, or finish the whole year, because the league likes to see the full scope of things before they decide on how many games a player might face.”

“We saw that with Alvin Kamara a couple of years ago when he had his battery charged. He played the whole year, then was suspended for the next year. So that is a possibility that the Chiefs are bracing for here; they just don’t know.”

Fowler’s report aligns with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport’s comments during the 2024 NFL Draft. Rapoport noted on Day 3 of the draft, “As you guys laid out, the offense without Rashee Rice there, what we don’t know is whether or not he’ll be eligible to start the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. And really this depends on how quickly the legal process plays out,” he said on NFL Network, via A to Z Sports.

“If his case is – and he’s been charged with, I believe, six charges, if his case wraps up, then there is potential the NFL could issue its discipline and he would likely be suspended. If the case is still ongoing, as we’ve seen with several others, then it's likely he’d be eligible to play this season. Discipline would be handled the following season. So the timing is really an issue, not whether or not he’ll actually be suspended.”

Rice’s potential suspension is due to his involvement in a multi-car crash in Dallas, Texas, on March 30. Despite the ongoing legal issues, Rice, 24, participated in Phase III of Kansas City’s offseason program and stood out during the mandatory minicamp.

Chiefs’ head on Rashee Rice

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the team's plans for Rice during organized team activities (OTAs) on May 22. Reid detailed the usage plan for Rice as he enters his second season with Kansas City.

“Obviously, we’re going to increase what he does, and at the same time, make sure he takes what he wasn’t doing well last year and works on that,” Reid said. “We try to do that with all of the guys, so we try to give him a little bit more but at the same time, making sure that we don’t forget about the things from last year.”

During his rookie season, Rice recorded 79 receptions on 102 targets for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns in 16 regular season games, according to Pro Football Reference. In four playoff games, he recorded 26 receptions on 33 targets for 262 yards and 1 touchdown. His 938 receiving yards during the regular season were the second most by a rookie in franchise history.

